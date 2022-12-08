Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 277: Clown Country Prisoner Swap: ‘Merchant of Death’ Traded for WNBA Player; Guest: Sen. Tom Cotton on Griner Breaking News, JCPA

Host Alex Marlow begins the show with a rundown of news on the JCPA media cartel bill, arrogant Hollywood wokesters, Joe Biden’s likely re-election bid, SBF’s missing billions, and much more. But then, we have something really special. Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR), one of the Senate’s leading voices on national security and foreign policy issues, joins the podcast to give a snap reaction to the breaking news that the United States has swapped WNBA pothead Brittney Griner for international arms merchant Viktor Bout. This is the blockbuster trade of the year, and Sen. Cotton gives his analysis. Then we get his retrospective on the 2022 midterm elections before we discuss his important work blocking the awful JCPA media cartel bill from being included in the National Defense Authorization Act.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

