Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 297: Memphis Beating Based on White Supremacy; Guest Allum Bokhari on Twitter Advertising Exodus

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with the latest on the brutal beating of Tyre Nichols in Memphis and the Paul Pelosi attack in San Francisco. Then, he touches on the classified documents scandal, an illegal immigration loophole being exploited by Biden’s DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, Ukraine’s Zelensky begging for more stuff, and more in his opening monologue. Breitbart tech reporter Allum Bokhari is our guest today. He and Alex discuss the stunning numbers revealing Twitter’s cratering business model, as the company’s ad revenue from top brands fell by 71 percent in December compared to what it was last year. This advertising exodus comes in the wake of Elon Musk’s efforts to expand free speech on the platform, a goal that was never going to be easy. They also discuss Newsmax getting censored from a major platform and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

