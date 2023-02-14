Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 303: Biden’s DOJ Tries to Jail Man for Hillary Clinton Meme

Happy Valentine’s Day! Host Alex Marlow begins today’s podcast with a report on how Republicans apparently have better relationships than Democrats. Of course, that make sense, and Alex explains why. Then, Alex has the latest on the China spy balloons, illegal aliens voting, the chemical explosion in Ohio, and the emerging 2024 presidential field.

Our guest today is James Lawrence, the attorney defending Douglass Mackey (aka @Ricky_Vaughn99) in the 2016 election meme case. The Department of Justice is trying to put his client in jail for trolling Hillary Clinton’s supporters online during the 2016 election, claiming that he was engaging in election interference. The case raises very important questions about free speech online.

