Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 308: J6 Outrage: Government Corruption Exposed; Guest Emma-Jo Morris

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with a breakdown of the footage released by House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) to Tucker Carlson showing the mostly benign video footage of the January 6 non-insurrection. All of the usual suspects involved in the January 6 show trial look terrible here and should be held accountable, but will there be any consequences? That remains to be seen. Our guest is Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris. She and Alex cover a broad range of topics from the “trans”ing of babies, to the war on religious schools, to conservative coalition building, and more.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show. Hosted by Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow, you’ll hear Alex’s take on the big political stories, interviews with various newsmakers, and the Patriot “Caller of the Day.”

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.