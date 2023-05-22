Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 330: Guests: ‘I’m Just Sayin’ Songwriter Wynn Varble; Mark Smith on All Things 2nd Amendment

Host Alex Marlow opens today’s podcast with an admission by the Biden administration that the borders are open for economic reasons. Rarely does the mask slip like this, and it’s important to discuss. Then, Alex delves into some powerful FBI witness testimony about what it is really like to be a whistleblower. He also covers a massive slate of woke issues, some 2024 news, and much more in his opening monologue.

We have two terrific guests today. First up is Mark W. Smith, a constitutional lawyer, gun rights expert, and host of The Four Boxes Diner YouTube channel, who discusses all things Second Amendment. Next, Nashville songwriter Wynn Varble debuts his amazing new single, sung by Austin Moody, titled I’m Just Sayin’. The song is going to trigger the wokesters, while they’re humming along. You won’t want to miss it.

