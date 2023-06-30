Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 346: SCOTUS Ends Racial Preferences in College Admissions; Guest Alex Marlow

Yesterday, the Supreme Court ended racial preferences in college admissions. Justice Clarence Thomas’ concurring opinion in Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College was particularly moving. Host Mike Slater has all the details. Today’s guest is Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow who discusses the historic Supreme Court decision.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

