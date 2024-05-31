‘We’re Going to Fight’: Donald Trump Vows to Appeal Guilty Verdict

Former President Donald Trump on Friday vowed to appeal the guilty verdict for falsifying business records.

“We’re going to be appealing this scam. We’re going to be appealing it on many different things,” Trump said.

“He [Judge Juan Merhcan] wouldn’t allow us to have witnesses, he wouldn’t allow us to talk, he wouldn’t allow us to do anything. The judge was a tyrant,” Trump said.

“We’re going to fight,” Trump said. “I’m wired in such a way that a lot of people would have gone away a long time ago. They would have gone away after impeachment hoaxes.”

Trump also noted the massive amount of support he received after the verdict. “The level of support has been incredible,” he said.

Trump’s campaign raised $34.8 million from small-dollar donors after a Manhattan jury found him guilty on Thursday, the Trump campaign announced Friday morning. Small-dollar donations are significant because donors can give again and again.

“I’m honored,” Trump said. “It’s not that it’s pleasant — it’s very bad for family; it’s very bad for friends and businesses, but I’m honored to be involved in it because somebody has to do it, and I might as well keep going and be the one.”

“I’m very honored to be involved because we’re fighting for our Constitution,” he said. “I don’t mind because I’m willing to do whatever I have to do to save our country and to save our Constitution. I don’t mind.”

“This can’t be allowed to happen to other presidents; it should never be allowed to happen in the future,” he continued. “But this is far beyond me. This is bigger than Trump. This is bigger than me.”

“Make America great again,” Trump said. “Remember November 5.”