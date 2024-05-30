Trump Trial Livewire *** Jury Deliberations Continue for Second Day as Jurors Seek Clarity on Testimony, Instructions

The jury in New York City’s trial against former President Donald Trump is continuing deliberations on Thursday for a second day after failing to reach a verdict on the first day of deliberations.

Jurors have now, over the course of Wednesday afternoon and Thursday morning, sent several notes out to Judge Juan Merchan seeking clarity on some elements of testimony they heard over the course of the trial and some of Merchan’s jury instructions that he read to them on Wednesday morning.

To acquit or convict Trump, all 12 jurors would need to reach a unanimous verdict on any of the charges. What’s actually happening in the deliberation room is a mystery, but these notes and other developments over the course of this week may provide clues as to where the jury is headed or not. If all 12 jurors cannot agree, the result could be a hung jury. Jurors are set to continue their deliberations all day Thursday and if no verdict is reached, then again on Friday.

Trump, meanwhile, is forced to stay at the courthouse all day instead of campaigning as the jury deliberates. He is there again right now.

UPDATE 11:24 a.m. ET:

The read-back of the testimony for the jury is complete and the jury is continuing deliberations now. Trump is also back out of the courtroom. The second day of deliberations is under way.

UPDATE 11:08 a.m. ET: So this apparently just happened in the courtroom:

UPDATE 10:53 a.m. ET: As everyone looks for clues about what’s happening in the jury deliberation room, here is an interesting graphic the New York Times released a while back in late April when the jury was selected that details where the 12 jurors get their news from:

Notably, juror number 2 said when selected that their news sources were Truth Social–Trump’s social media company–and X, the platform run by Elon Musk and formerly known as Twitter. Juror number 1 said they read the U.K. Daily Mail, a conservative-leaning tabloid, and watched the right-leaning Fox News and the left-leaning MSNBC but also read the New York Times. In addition to juror 1, jurors 3, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, and 12 all said they read the New York Times. Juror number 4, interestingly, said they did not get news from anywhere–perhaps another interesting person.

UPDATE 10:45 a.m. ET: This morning, the jury asked Merchan to re-read part of his instructions:

HAPPENING NOW: The jury says it wants Merchan to begin the instructions with the part about how they are supposed to consider the evidence and draw inferences — including the metaphor about how if the ground is wet in the AM, you can infer it rained over night. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 30, 2024

Court reporters are also re-reading parts of testimony transcript to the jury:

The re-reading of transcript portions by two court reporters has the vibe of a reading by actors seeing a script for the first time. And of course they are intentionally reading without the emotion or inflection that jurors would have heard it with the first time. — Kyle Cheney (@kyledcheney) May 30, 2024

It’s unclear when the jurors will return to the deliberation room to continue discussions. The jury is made up of seven men and five women.