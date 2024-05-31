Democrats and the left-wing media intend to latch on to the term “felon” to lambaste former President Donald Trump ahead of the November presidential election, his son Donald Trump Jr. said on Friday.

Trump Jr. predicted in a post on X that the left will use the term “felon” to describe his father, much in the same way they have relentlessly called him a “fascist” (see examples here, here, here, here, here, and here) and a “racist” (see examples here, here, here, here, and here) in an effort to delegitimize him as a leader.

“100% ‘Felon’ will be the 2024 version of 2016’s ‘racist’ and 2020’s ‘fascist’ repurpose and recycle. Typical MSM regime propaganda playbook,” Trump Jr. posted in response to a tweet which reads, “A sham trial designed for one purpose: to brand Donald Trump as a ‘felon.’ Watch Dems and the MSM endlessly repeat that word”:

100% “Felon” will be the 2024 version of 2016’s “racist” and 2020’s “fascist” repurpose and recycle.

Typical MSM regime propaganda playbook. https://t.co/bg6UBkQhFV — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 31, 2024

Indeed, immediately after a Manhattan jury found Trump guilty on all 34 counts in his business records trial on Thursday, Democrats and the leftist media began hyping former President Donald Trump as a convicted felon.

The New York Times editorial board released an op-ed with the title “Donald Trump, Felon,” beginning it this way:

In a humble courtroom in Lower Manhattan on Thursday, a former president and current Republican standard-bearer was convicted of 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The jury’s decision, and the facts presented at the trial, offer yet another reminder — perhaps the starkest to date — of the many reasons Donald Trump is unfit for office.

Breaking News: Donald Trump was found guilty of all 34 counts in his Manhattan trial, making him the first former president to become a felon. https://t.co/bJoXszoZI9 — The New York Times (@nytimes) May 30, 2024

The Associated Press (AP) put it this way in a post on X:

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex.

Donald Trump became the first former president to be convicted of felony crimes Thursday as a New York jury found him guilty of falsifying business records in a scheme to illegally influence the 2016 election through hush money payments to a porn actor who said the two had sex. pic.twitter.com/cjqKodm7Ao — The Associated Press (@AP) May 30, 2024

“BREAKING: Donald Trump Is Now a Convicted Felon,” Rolling Stone — the same Rolling Stone that once featured the Boston Bomber on its cover — wrote:

BREAKING: Donald Trump Is Now a Convicted Felon Story: https://t.co/AiWccPyrwE pic.twitter.com/FS1sekhjBy — Rolling Stone (@RollingStone) May 30, 2024

CNN’s Jake Tapper said on air, “The former President of the United States is now a convicted felon”:

Tapper: Donald Trump found guilty on all 34 counts. An unbelievable moment in American history. The former President of the United States is now a convicted felon pic.twitter.com/UfVQehlysv — Acyn (@Acyn) May 30, 2024

“First, a court found Donald Trump to be a sexual abuser. He was then found to be a fraudulent business owner. Now Donald J. Trump is a convicted felon,” Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) said. “All are an affirmation of the rule of law. And Trump’s unfitness for office”:

“Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country. He can now add one more title to his list – a felon,” Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker (D) asserted as others followed suit:

Donald Trump is a racist, a homophobe, a grifter, and a threat to this country. He can now add one more title to his list – a felon. — JB Pritzker (@JBPritzker) May 30, 2024

Following the verdict, Trump warned that the “real verdict is going to be November 5 by the people.”

“This was done by the Biden administration in order to hurt an opponent, a political opponent, and I think it’s just a disgrace,” Trump said, explaining that it was a “rigged decision right from day one, with a conflicted judge who should have never been allowed to try this case, never.”

“We’ll keep fighting. We’ll fight till the end, and we’ll win because our country’s gone to hell,” he continued.

“We’re a nation in decline, serious decline,” Trump added. “Millions and millions of people pouring into our country right now from prisons and from mental institutions, terrorists, and they’re taking over our country. We have a country that’s in big trouble.”

Trump is expected to be sentenced in New York on July 11, which is four days before the Republican National Convention is set to begin. The convention will take place in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where delegates are to cast their votes for Trump as the presidential nominee.