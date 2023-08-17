Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 370: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on Trump’s Georgia Indictment

Host Mike Slater’s opening monologue covers the story of a Chicago group asking its city’s criminals to refrain from shooting each other between the hours of 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Today’s guest is Salem radio host Dr. Sebastian Gorka who discusses President Trump’s ongoing legal drama and what might happen next week during Trump’s Georgia indictment-related press conference.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

