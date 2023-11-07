Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 420: Trump Attorney Alina Habba on Trump’s New York Civil Trial

President Donald Trump’s attorney Alina Habba joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest developments in Trump’s civil fraud trial in New York. She explains why the American public should pay close attention to what is happening to the former president.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.