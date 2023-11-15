Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 426: Rep. Tom McClintock on Impeaching Mayorkas

Rep. Tom McClintock (R-CA) joins host Mike Slater to explain why he voted against moving forward on an impeachment inquiry for President Joe Biden’s controversial Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. The congressman explains his rationale, and today’s podcast includes some of the responses from the radio callers who heard the interview live on SXM.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

