Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 440: Dr. Carol Swain on Harvard President Gay’s Plagiarism Scandal; Morgan Ortagus on Her New SiriusXM Show

Today’s podcast features two great guests. First, political scientist and legal scholar Dr. Carol Swain, who has held tenured professorships at both Princeton University and Vanderbilt University before retiring from the latter in 2017, joins host Mike Slater to discuss the latest controversy surrounding Harvard University President Claudine Gay, who has been accused of plagiarizing Swain’s own work.

Next, Slater is joined by former Trump State Department Spokesperson Morgan Ortagus, who discusses her new show on SiriusXM’s Patriot Channel.

