Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 447: Sebastian Gorka on the Left’s Escalation Tactics

Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” joins host Mike Slater to discuss the Colorado Supreme Court’s ruling banning Trump from the state’s ballot and where the radical left’s escalation tactics might lead.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

