Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 448: Breitbart Border Reporter Randy Clark on Texas Arresting Illegal Migrants

Breitbart border reporter Randy Clark joins host Mike Slater to discuss the new bill Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed into law that gives law enforcement officers the authority to arrest migrants who enter Texas illegally between the ports of entry. Clark, who is a 32-year veteran of the U.S. Border Patrol, explains what impact this could have on the surge of migrants at the border.

