Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 449: Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris on Donald Trump Being the ‘Return to Normalcy’ Candidate

Happy New Year! Breitbart Politics Editor Emma-Jo Morris joins host Mike Slater to discuss New York’s migrant crisis and how Donald Trump is now being seen as a “return to normalcy” candidate in the 2024 presidential race thanks to the chaos of the Biden years.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

