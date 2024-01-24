Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 465: Breitbart’s Matthew Boyle on the State of the Race After New Hampshire

Breitbart Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle joins host Mike Slater to analyze Donald Trump’s victory in the New Hampshire primary and explain why Nikki Haley is still in the race despite underperforming in both Iowa and the Granite State.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

SUBSCRIBE for free by clicking your preferred podcast platform below.