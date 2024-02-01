Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 471: Dr. Sebastian Gorka on the Evils of Social Media

In response to Wednesday’s U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on “Big Tech and the Online Child Sexual Exploitation Crisis,” host Mike Slater has some pointed thoughts on social media and its disastrous impact on young people. Why do we continue to allow this poison into the hands of our children?

Then, Mike welcomes Salem Radio Network Host Dr. Sebastian Gorka onto the show to comment on social media and children, as both an educated scholar and father himself. “What the hell are we doing giving [access to] all of this stuff to our children?” he charges.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

