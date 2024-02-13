Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 479: Sen. Ron Johnson on the Senate Voting to Give More Money to Ukraine

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) joins host Mike Slater to commiserate about how his colleagues in the Senate just voted to send even more money to Ukraine. Why does the U.S. taxpayer need to keep funding Zelensky? Will this bill make it through the House? Listen to find out.

Also in today’s episode, Slater discusses the House of Representative’s plan to hold a closed (as in secret) session unavailable for the public to witness. This is an extremely rare occurrence that has only happened a handful of times in our nation’s history. Why are they allowed to do this and what issue warrants this kind of secrecy? Slater has the answers.

