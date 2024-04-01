Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 508: Michigan Congressional Candidate Tom Barrett

Tom Barrett, a Republican candidate for the U.S. House in Michigan’s 7th Congressional district, joins host Mike Slater to discuss his campaign to replace incumbent Rep. Elissa Slotkin (D-MI) and flip Michigan’s 7th district to the GOP.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

