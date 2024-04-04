Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 511: Dr. Sebastian Gorka and Lara Trump on Winning in November

Two great guests join host Mike Slater for today’s podcast. First up, Dr. Sebastian Gorka, a former strategist to President Donald Trump and host of “America First,” discusses the recent claim made by D.C. Cardinal Wilton Gregory that President Joe Biden is a “cafeteria Catholic.” Gorka also delves into on how the abortion issue might impact the 2024 elections. Next up, Lara Trump, the new co-chair of the Republican National Committee, explains what the RNC is doing under her watch to combat voter fraud and help Trump win in November.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

