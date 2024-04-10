Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 514: Ohio GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou on Biden Potentially Not Being on the Ohio Ballot

Ohio GOP Chairman Alex Triantafilou joins host Mike Slater to discuss the possibility that President Joe Biden’s name could be left off the general election ballot in Ohio due to a filing deadline rule for the certification of presidential candidates.

