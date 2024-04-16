Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 518: Trump Attorney Jesse Binnall on the Trump Trials

Trump attorney Jesse Binnall joins host Mike Slater to give an insider’s take on the state of play in former President Donald Trump’s court cases, including the so-called “hush money” trial underway this week in New York City based on charges brought by Democrat Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg against Trump.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

