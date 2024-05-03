Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 531: Country Music Superstar John Rich and Hit Songwriter Neil Thrasher

Today’s podcast is a country music spectacular.

First up, country music superstar John Rich joins host Mike Slater to talk about his offer to throw a free concert for the fraternity members at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill who restored the American flag that had been replaced by a Palestinian flag raised by anti-Israel demonstrators on the campus this week.

Then, country music hit songwriter Neil Thrasher—who has written songs for stars like Jason Aldean, Carrie Underwood, and Kenny Chesney—joins Slater to discuss the new podcast he launched with fellow songwriters Kurt Allison, Tully Kennedy, and Kelley Lovelace. These four Nashville hit makers were the creators of Jason Aldean’s groundbreaking smash hit “Try That in a Small Town.” Now the four are launching a podcast bearing the same name as the hit song and video. Thrasher explains the origins of the song and his hopes for the Try That in a Small Town podcast, which you can subscribe to here.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

