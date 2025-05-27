Breitbart News Daily Podcast Ep. 777: Rep. Nancy Mace on Her ‘Stop Voyeurs Act’

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-SC) joins host Mike Slater to discuss the legislation she introduced to combat voyeurism and allow its victims to sue their abusers. She also discusses her efforts to expel New Jersey Democrat Rep. LaMonica McIver for her altercation with ICE officers outside a detention center in Newark.

The Breitbart News Daily Podcast runs Monday through Friday as a “Director’s Cut” of the SXM Patriot radio show hosted by Mike Slater.

