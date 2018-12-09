Report: Rep. Mark Meadows Under Consideration for Trump Chief of Staff

Rep. Mark Meadows is being considered as a replacement for outgoing White House Chief of Staff John Kelly, Axios reported late Sunday.

The development coincides with late-breaking news Sunday that top rumored Chief of Staff candidate Nick Ayers was out of the running. Axios cited three sources with direct knowledge who said President Donald Trump was asking confidants about Meadows and three other unnamed candidates as potential Chief of Staff replacements.

Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz chimed in at the news of Meadows being under consideration, “The winning would be exhausting.”

Meadows chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus.

President Trump announced to reporters Saturday that Kelly would be departing his Chief of Staff position.

The new report followed Ayers meeting with Trump and Vice President Mike Pence ahead of a dinner Friday with senior White House staff and their spouses in the White House State Dining Room. Ayers was said to be out after only being willing to commit to staying until next spring while the president found a more permanent replacement.

Late Sunday Ayers announced that he would be departing the administration all together at the close of 2018. He is heading to an outside group, “I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause.” He added a nod to Georgia.

Thank you @realDonaldTrump, @VP, and my great colleagues for the honor to serve our Nation at The White House. I will be departing at the end of the year but will work with the #MAGA team to advance the cause. 🇺🇸 #Georgia — Nick Ayers (@nick_ayers) December 9, 2018

Meadows has served as a member of Congress from North Carolina since 2013.

