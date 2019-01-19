Report: Donald Trump Ready to Offer Temporary DACA Amnesty for Wall Funding

President Donald Trump is prepared to offer three-year worker permits for some illegal immigrants brought to the country as children, according to Axios reporter Jonathan Swan.

Trump is expected to announce the compromise proposal Saturday afternoon — support of the BRIDGE act in exchange for $5.7 billion in funding for physical barriers on the Southern border.

The BRIDGE act offers three-year worker permits for recipients of former President Barack Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals executive amnesty as well as other non-citizens with Temporary Protected Status.

Axios reports that Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner is working on the compromise with Vice President Mike Pence. Sen. Lindsey Graham has also supported the idea as well. Pence and Kushner met with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell to discuss a compromise.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi remains resolute against bargaining with President Trump to reopen the government, but Senate Democrats may be open to the proposal.