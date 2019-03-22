Leftist thought leaders urged supporters not to lose hope after the Mueller report ended Friday with no new indictments against President Donald Trump and his family.

Their new hope after the Mueller report? The United States District Court of the Southern District of New York.

“People, and by people, I mean Democrats, do NOT lose your damn minds if/when the Mueller Report/conclusions do not lead to your desired frog-march outcome for President Trump,” wrote Washington Post and MSNBC contributor Jonathan Capehart. “Keep your eyes on SDNY. That is all.”

“Whatever is in the Mueller report, it ain’t over til the Sovereign District of New York sings,” wrote Brian Fallon, a former adviser to failed presidential candidate Hillary Clinton.

“BOTTOM LINE – Mueller investigation led to 30+ indictments & other (SDNY) investigations,” wrote Jesse Ferguson, another adviser to Hillary Clinton.

Senator Richard “Da Nang Dick” Blumenthal also referenced the SDNY in an appearance on MSNBC.

“I think there’s a strong possibility of additional indictments, including the president’s family,” he said optimistically, declaring that, “There’s a high likelihood that there are indictments in this president’s future.”

CT Dem Sen Blumenthal on NPR says "high likelihood" of indictment in Trump's family — pointing to SDNY investigation

One resistance news site urged opponents of Trump to turn off the news.

“There are OBVIOUSLY more indictments coming. They’ll just come from places like SDNY as opposed to Mueller, which we’ve explained all along,” the Palmer Report wrote, addressing his trolls. “Turn off your television, and stop posting inaccurate ‘no more indictments’ responses in my timeline. You’re 100% wrong.”