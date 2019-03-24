In a statement provided to Breitbart News, Donald Trump Jr. reacted to the Sunday evening release of Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress on the Mueller report, which found no collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“After more than 2 years of non-stop conspiracy theories from CNN, MSNBC, Buzzfeed and the rest of the mainstream media, as well as daily lies and smears coming from Democrats in Washington, the Mueller Report proves what those of us with sane minds have known all along, there was ZERO collusion with Russia,” Trump Jr. stated.

“Sadly, instead of apologizing for needlessly destabilizing the country in a transparent attempt to delegitimize the 2016 election, it’s clear that the Collusion Truthers in the media and the Democrat Party are only going to double down on their sick and twisted conspiracy theories moving forward.”

Statement from @DonaldJTrumpJr on Mueller finding NO COLLUSION between the Trump campaign and Russia. pic.twitter.com/TP6DXZOGuD — Andrew Surabian (@Surabees) March 24, 2019

He added in the statement to Breitbart News, “It’s my hope that honest journalists within the media have the courage to hold these now fully debunked truthers accountable and treat them with the scorn and ridicule that they so deserve.”

Attorney General Barr sent Congress a letter Sunday summarizing the findings of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the 2016 presidential election, and found there was no collusion between President Donald Trump’s campaign and the Russian government, “despite several efforts” by Russian agents or intermediaries.

The letter stated, “The Special Counsel’s investigation did not find that the Trump campaign or anyone associated with it conspired or coordinated with Russia in its efforts to influence the 2016 US. presidential election.”

As the report states, “[T]he investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities.”