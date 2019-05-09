President Donald Trump said Thursday former Secretary of State John Kerry should be prosecuted for violating the Logan Act, after communicating with Iranian officials during the Trump administration.

“That’s a violation of the Logan Act, and frankly he should be prosecuted on that, but my people don’t want to do anything on that,” Trump said to reporters at the White House.

Trump suggested that only Democrats liked to prosecute political opponents.

In 2018, Kerry admitted meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif “three or four times” to discuss Obama’s nuclear deal with Iran that Trump ended.

“John Kerry violated the Logan Act, plain and simple,” Trump said. “He shouldn’t be doing that.”

Trump said that Kerry was keeping Iranian officials from reaching out to him to work with his administration.

“They should call, and if they do, we’re open to talk(ing) to them. We have no secrets, and they can be very, very strong financially,” Trump said.

Trump acknowledged there was a risk of military confrontation with Iran after he sent a carrier group to the Middle East amidst threats from Iran to American interests.

“We have one of the most powerful ships in the world that’s loaded up and we don’t want to do anything,” he said.