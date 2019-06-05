President Trump Open to ‘Think About’ Suppressor Ban

During a guest appearance on Good Morning Britain President Donald Trump expressed willingness to “think about” banning suppressors in the U.S.

Trump was being interviewed by Piers Morgan at the time he made the comment.

Morgan began the interview by praising Trump for banning bump stocks. He then transitioned to reports that the Virginia Beach gunman had a suppressor on one of his handguns and asked, “What is your view on silencers?”

Trump responded, “I don’t like them.”

Morgan then asked, “Would you like to see those banned?”

Trump replied, “I’d like to think about it.” He added, “Nobody’s talked about silencers very much. They did talk about the bump stock and we had it banned. We’re looking at that, I’m going to seriously look at it.”

It needs to be noted that suppressors do not silence gun fire. Rather, they remove the sharp, ear-damaging aspect of the gunshot. But the shot is still audible. In fact, Virginia Beach police chief James Cervera indicated his officers located the Virginia Beach attacker by running toward the sound of his gunshots.

The Washington Post also quoted witnesses who were in the building when the shooting occurred, saying, “We just kept hearing gunshots.”

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com. Sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange.