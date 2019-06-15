Nationwide Roundup: #ImpeachTrump Rallies Pop Up Across the Country

NEW YORK, NY - JUNE 15: Protestors attend a demonstration calling for the impeachment of U.S. President Donald Trump on June 15, 2019 in New York City. Major cities across the country are expected to hold "#ImpeachTrump Day of Action" protests on Saturday to demand that Congress begin impeachment proceedings …
David Dee Delgado/Getty Images
HANNAH BLEAU

Roughly 130 anti-Trump rallies are taking place for Saturday’s nationwide #ImpeachTrump: Act to Defend Democracy event.

“Donald Trump’s abuses of our communities and country demand action from Congress, which has the responsibility and authority to hold Trump accountable,” the event description reads. “The next crucial step is an inquiry into whether to draft articles of impeachment.”

The rallies, promoted by far-left Hollywood figures like Chelsea Handler, were advertised as “visible, family-friendly, public gatherings” designed to “demonstrate to our representatives that impeachment is the will of the people.”

“Together, we will inform our communities about Trump’s abuses and the process of impeachment, then make plans to convey our support for impeachment to our elected officials,” the event description adds.

MoveOn has been tweeting and retweeting updates from rallies all over the country, which show protesting “dogs,” games, and appearances from political figures like former Rep. Elizabeth Holtzman (D-NY), Rep. Al Green (D-TX), and Rep. Rashida Tlaib (D-MI ).

“I sincerely hope that after this Saturday, my colleagues on Capitol Hill will answer the call of the likely millions of Americans that will rally across the country and finally open an impeachment inquiry into the actions of President Trump,” Tlaib told Newsweek ahead of her appearance.

“It is our duty as members of Congress to pursue the last option we have in this pursuit of justice on behalf of the American people,” she added.

Tlaib and Green co-sponsored an impeachment resolution earlier in the year, although it has failed to gain serious traction due to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s hesitancy. However, that could be changing, with Pelosi recently telling CNN’s Manu Raju that impeachment is “not off the table.”

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.