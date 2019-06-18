Watch Live: House Conservatives Hold Presser on Border Wall Funding

House Republicans will hold a press conference Tuesday, urging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to address the border crisis by hold a vote on the supplemental border security funding bill.

Reps. Jody Hice (R-GA), Chip Roy (R-TX), Jim Jordan (R-OH), Andy Biggs (R-AZ), Scott Perry (R-PA), Michael Cloud (R-TX), Andy Harris (R-MD), Ben Cline (R-VA), and Ralph Norman (R-SC) will hold a press conference urging them to vote President Donald Trump’s requested $4.5 billion supplemental funding bill that would help secure the southern border and address the humanitarian crisis at the border.

Hector Garza, the vice president of the National Border Patrol Council, Don McLaughlin, the mayor of Uvalde, Texas, and angel parents will also speak at the press conference.

The press conference will start on Tuesday at 3:00 P.M. Eastern. Follow Breitbart News for more coverage of this hearing.