Poll: Kamala Harris, Elizabeth Warren Most ‘Excellent’ in Debate

Democrat presidential hopefuls Kamala Harris and Elizabeth Warren, both female U.S. Senators, were rated most “excellent” in last week’s debates, a Politico/Morning Consult poll found.

The survey of 1,472 registered votes found Harris, the freshman Senator from California, the most “excellent” debate performer. Nearly 30 percent rated her at this level while 23 percent found that Warren, the Senator from Massachusetts, performed excellently.

More respondents called frontrunner Joe Biden’s performance “poor,” 23 percent, than found it “excellent.” 25 percent and 26 percent found Biden’s performance “fair” or “good,” respectively. The same was true of fellow frontrunner Bernie Sanders with 20 percent finding his performance “poor” while only 16 percent found it “excellent.”

Poorest performance was found in Texan Robert “Beto” O’Rourke, New York Mayor Bill de Blasio, activist Marianne Williamson, former tech executive Andrew Yang, Rep. Tim Ryan (D-OH), and Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA). Each pulled in a rating of “poor” debate performance from a quarter or more of those polled. Williamson pulled in the greatest poor rating at 31 percent.

Several candidates received their highest numbers in don’t know/NA responses: Michael Bennet, Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee, Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), Ryan, former Rep. John Delaney (D-MD), and Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (D-HI).

The poll also tested whether respondents recognized the faces of each of the 20 candidates before and after the two nights of debates. Marianne Williamson received the greatest boost in recognition though her performance was rated “poor” by the greatest percentage of those polled.

Respondents were surveyed from June 29 to July 1 and margin of error was plus or minus three points.

Michelle Moons is a reporter for Breitbart News — follow on Twitter @MichelleDiana and Facebook