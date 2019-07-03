The parents of “Mini AOC” – the popular Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez impersonator – are reportedly calling it quits, stopping the spoofs and deleting accounts due to death threats lodged against their family from the left.

The 8-year-old actress’s parents reportedly provided an update Wednesday on the Twitter account @SickenTirade: There will no longer be any new videos due to increasing death threats and harassment from the left.

“Ava will not being doing any more MINI AOC content,” the tweet reads. The child’s full name is Ava Martinez.

“The Left’s Harassment and death threats have gone too far for our family. We have been getting calls on our personal phone numbers. For our safety and for our child’s safety, we deleted all Mini AOC accounts,” it continued.

“Mini AOC” took social media by storm earlier this year, with the child actress donning a look similar to the New York lawmaker – lipstick and glasses – matching Ocasio-Cortez’s inflections, and mocking what some say are the lawmaker’s child-like propositions. Her stepfather, Salvatore Schachter, posted the first video to social media, and it went viral.

“Like, I want to talk about, like, climate change. Because, like, there’s no doubt cow farts are making the climate change,” Martinez said in one of the spoofs.

“Like, in July, the climate was 96 degrees and in February the climate was 36 degrees. OMG, like that’s a huge change in the climate!” she added.