House Intelligence Committee Ranking Member Devin Nunes (R-CA) trolled the left in a tweet on Tuesday after its members called for a boycott of Home Depot, whose co-founder said he will donate to President Trump in 2020.

“Patriots! Time to go to buy some cool stuff @HomeDepot,” he tweeted on Tuesday.

Trump’s critics trended the hashtag #BoycottHomeDepot on Monday evening, after Atlanta billionaire and Home Depot co-founder Bernie Marcus, 90, told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution he plans to support Trump’s reelection bid.

He told the newspaper that even though Trump “sucks” at communications, he deserved praise for boosting U.S. jobs, confronting China on trade, and taking action against Iranian and North Korean aggression.

He told AJC, “I’ll tell you what he has not done well: His communication sucks. I mean he takes on every battle. He’s fighting. He does things he shouldn’t be doing. … As president of the United States, I’d rather him do things that are meaningful.”

However, he said, “He’s got a businessman’s common sense approach to most things. … Now, do I agree with every move that he makes? No, I don’t. But the truth is he has produced more than anybody else. He has. If we look at this country, I would say that we are better off today than we were eight years ago or six years ago.”

Nunes has been a strong supporter of Trump, having served on his transition team. Nunes also led an investigation into the debunked “pee dossier” that was used by the FBI to investigate Trump’s campaign in 2016.

Nunes uncovered that the Hillary Clinton campaign and the Democratic National Committee funded the dossier through their law firm Perkins Coie. Trump critics mounted a fierce campaign to take Nunes down in the 2018 mid-term elections, but Nunes prevailed and won.