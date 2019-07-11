Report: ICE to Begin Mass Deportations of Illegal Aliens Across 10 Cities

The Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency is preparing to begin mass deportations of illegal aliens across at least ten major United States cities next week, sources tell the New York Times.

ICE officials are expected to begin the operation on Sunday, July 14, that will effectively deport at least 2,000 illegal aliens with final deportation orders, the Times noted. The deportation plan is also expected to detain and deport illegal aliens who happen to be on the scene at the time of the raids.

The final details of the ICE deportation effort remain “in flux,” the Times reported. ICE does not share details of such plans to protect the safety of agents.

The operation had been previously stalled, sources told the Times, due to leaks from top Department of Homeland Security (DHS) officials who oppose the deportation effort.

Trump, last month, delayed a plan by ICE to mass deport about 2,000 illegal aliens who had final deportation orders after details of the operation were leaked to the media. Former ICE Director Thomas Homan, as well as other DHS staffers, accused Acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan of leaking the plans of the ICE raid in order to halt the operation.

Acting United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) Director Ken Cuccinelli said this week that ICE was “ready” to deport the roughly one million illegal aliens living across the U.S. who have final deportation orders.

The latest Harvard/Harris Poll finds that a majority of Americans support Trump’s plan to mass deport illegal aliens following inaction from Congress. This includes support from more than 8-in-10 Republican voters and more than 5-in-10 swing voters.

As Breitbart News has chronicled, there are about 1.7 million illegal aliens from Central America and Mexico, alone, living in the U.S. despite already being ordered deported or having pending deportation orders. The latest federal data concludes there are more than 925,000 illegal aliens, in total, with final deportation orders who have continued living freely in the U.S. About 20 percent of these illegal aliens have at least one criminal conviction and almost all are not in federal custody.

Roughly 60 percent of these illegal aliens come from Mexico, El Salvador, Honduras, and Guatemala.

