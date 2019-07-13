South Carolina Poll: Biden Holds Strong Lead, Warren Falters

Former Vice President Joe Biden (D) is showing strong support in the early primary state South Carolina, according to a poll released Thursday.

The poll, conducted by Beacon Research (D) and Shaw & Company (R), was taken July 7-10, 2019, and surveyed 701 South Carolina Democrat primary voters via phone.

Despite Biden’s past racial gaffes and the busing attack launched by Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) during the first Democrat debate, he came out on top with 35 percent support. This is significant and serves as an indication that Biden is not losing support from black voters, as “more than half” of South Carolina Democrat voters are “expected to be African American,” Fox News reports.

Fox News adds:

Among black voters, Biden’s support hits 41 percent, with Sanders at 15, Harris 12, Booker 4, Warren 2, and Buttigieg, Tim Ryan, and Williamson at 1 percent each. Among white voters, Biden receives 25 percent support, followed by Harris at 13, Sanders 12, and Warren 11. Biden holds wide leads among voters over age 65 (+36 points), moderates (+25), and both men (+17) and women (+25).

The lineup, overall, is reminiscent of earlier primary polls, which consistently showed socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) in second place. This poll continues to reflect that, with Sanders in a distant second with 14 percent support. Harris followed closely behind with 12 percent.

According to the results, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) struggled, dropping to fourth place with just five percent support. She was followed by Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) with three percent and Pete Buttigieg (D) with two percent. The remaining candidates garnered one percent or less. The margin of error for the poll was +/- 3.5 percent.

The South Carolina primary is Feb. 29, 2020.

While Biden maintains a solid lead nationally, it is not as commanding. The current Real Clear Politics average shows Biden with 26.8 percent support, followed by Warren, Sanders, and Harris with 15.2 percent, 15.2 percent, and 15 percent respectively.