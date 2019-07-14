Amash Fires Back at Trump for ‘Racist and Disgusting’ Tweet

Rep. Justin Amash (I-MI) fired back at President Trump on Twitter Sunday after the president told Democrat Congresswomen to “go back where they came from” in a tweet.

“To tell these American citizens (most of whom were born here) to ‘go back’ to the ‘crime infested places from which they came’ is racist and disgusting,” Amash wrote.

In a series of tweets earlier Sunday morning, the president said he thought it was “interesting” to see Democrat Congresswomen telling Americans how their country should be run.

He wrote:

So interesting to see “Progressive” Democrat Congresswomen, who originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe, the worst, most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world (if they even have a functioning government at all), now loudly and viciously telling the people of the United States, the greatest and most powerful Nation on earth, how our government is to be run. Why don’t they go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.

Amash, who recently left the Republican Party, said in July that his reason for leaving the GOP is because he believes partisan politics is damaging the United States.

“I’m asking you to join me in rejecting the partisan loyalties and rhetoric that divide and dehumanize us,” Amash wrote in an opinion article published by the Washington Post.

In May, Breitbart News reported that Amash accused President Trump of “impeachable offenses” after he reviewed Robert Mueller’s report on the 2016 presidential campaign.

“Some of the president’s actions were inherently corrupt. Other actions were corrupt—and therefore impeachable—because the president took them to serve his own interests,” he wrote on Twitter.

However, Amash was sharply criticized by a voter in May during a town hall event in Grand Rapids, Michigan, for “demonizing” President Trump.

He said:

From what I’m seeing, for the black community and minorities, is that Trump is good for America. And I’m wondering why the Republicans and Democrats are fighting him so much when he’s doing such a good job? You’re demonizing him on something that you know is not true. It’s just bewildering to me that you can treat the president of the United States in this way, especially when he’s doing such a good job for minorities and black people.

Amash responded by claiming that no one but the president himself is attacking people.

“He’s the one demonizing people. He is the one attacking people day after day,” he said. “It’s not healthy for our country for our people to have hatred towards each other.”