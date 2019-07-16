Democrats Find Nancy Pelosi Broke House Rules by Calling Trump ‘Racist’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was found to have broken the rules of the U.S. House of Representatives by calling President Donald Trump “racist” on the floor Tuesday, but Democrats voted to keep her remarks in the record and restore her speaking privileges.

Pelosi had delivered a statement calling the president racist as a prelude to voting on a House resolution to that effect. Rep. Chris Collins (R-GA) raised a point of order, objecting that Pelosi’s statement was a violation of House rules.

It transpired that Collins was correct:

Democrats, in a party-line vote, ensured that Pelosi’s words would not be taken down, and that she would not, as required, lose her speaking privileges for the day because she left the chamber during the debate on her violation.

The vote on the resolution will proceed anyway.

Earlier this year, Pelosi and the Democrats passed a resolution on antisemitism that failed to condemn anti-Jewish hatred specifically, or Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-MN) directly.

