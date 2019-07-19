Donald Trump: Ilhan Omar ‘Lucky to Be Where She Is’

President Donald Trump responded to Rep. Ilhan Omar on Friday after she vowed to be the “president’s nightmare.”

“I’m unhappy when a congresswoman goes, ‘I’m going to be the president’s nightmare,'” Trump said. “She’s lucky to be where she is, let me tell you.”

The president commented on Omar during an event at the White House celebrating the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission to the moon.

Omar was welcomed by a crowd of supporters at the Minneapolis airport on Thursday night, as news cameras were ready to film her welcome.

Congresswoman Omar just arrived back in the Twin Cities. pic.twitter.com/ZiFqWnDJgQ — Tom Hauser (@thauserkstp) July 18, 2019

“We are going to continue to be a nightmare to this president,” Omar said. “Because his policies are a nightmare to us. We are not deterred, we are not frightened, we are ready.”

Trump also criticized Omar’s history of anti-Semitic rhetoric.

“The things that she has said are a disgrace to our country,” he said.

Trump defended his supporters, despite some of them chanting “send her back” about the congresswoman who was once a Somalian refugee before becoming an American citizen.

“Those people in North Carolina, that stadium was packed … those are incredible people, those are incredible patriots,” he said.