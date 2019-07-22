‘It Will Be Bad for Him’: Donald Trump Predicts Robert Mueller Testimony in Congress

President Donald Trump predicted Monday that Robert Mueller’s testimony in Congress this week would be “bad” for the former special counsel.

“Highly conflicted Robert Mueller should not be given another bite at the apple,” Trump wrote on Twitter. “In the end it will be bad for him and the phony Democrats in Congress who have done nothing but waste time on this ridiculous Witch Hunt.”

Trump again reminded followers that there was no collusion and no obstruction in Mueller’s report, but he also signaled interest in what Republicans could ask the special counsel.

“But the questions should be asked, why were all of Clinton’s people given immunity,” he asked. “And why were the text messages of Peter S and his lover, Lisa Page, deleted and destroyed right after they left Mueller, and after we requested them (this is Illegal)?”

Despite his reservations of testifying to Congress, Mueller is expected to testify in front of theHouse Judiciary Committee and the House Intelligence Committee on Wednesday, kicking off a week-long rehashing of the investigation’s conclusions by Democrats and the media.

