Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Seema Verma said Monday that former Vice President Joe Biden’s public option plan serves as a “trojan horse” with single-payer health care “hiding inside.”

Verma said at a speech at the Better Medicare Alliance conference that Biden’s public option plan would crowd out private health insurance and lead to single-payer health care.

“The public option is a Trojan horse with a single payer [health care system] hiding inside,” Verma charged.

Biden’s plan would create a “public option,” allowing a government health insurance option to compete with private health insurance on the Obamacare exchanges.

“It would use the force of government price-setting to crowd private insurers out of the marketplace altogether, and achieve the true policy goal of a government-run single-payer healthcare system,” she added.

Verma has previously attacked Medicare for All; however, this serves as the first public instance the Donald Trump administration official has attacked Biden’s public option.

The Trump healthcare official said that both Medicare for All and a public option will hurt patients’ access to health care.

“The secret of the public option is that it’s only cheaper because it uses the force of government to strong-arm doctors and hospitals into accepting below-market payment rates,” Verma said.