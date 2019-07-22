Watch Live: Turning Point USA’s Teen Student Action Summit, Day 1

Turning Point USA (TPUSA) is hosting a four-day Teen Student Action Summit (TSAS) in Washington, DC, this week. According to the conservative student organization, over 1,000 high school students from across the country will be in attendance.

Day 1 of the event, which kicks off Monday evening at 5:30 p.m. EST, will feature Representative Matt Gaetz (R-FL) at 5:45 PM and Senator Mike Lee (R-UT) at 7:00 PM.

TPUSA founder and executive director Charlie Kirk and Fox News host Greg Gutfeld will also be present on Monday night to deliver remarks, among other speakers.

Livestream courtesy of Turning Point USA, Teen Student Action Summit 2019.

