Former special counsel Robert Mueller referred lawmakers to his “report” roughly 124 times throughout two congressional hearings on Wednesday, according to a Breitbart News analysis.

Mueller frequently told lawmakers during the morning House Judiciary Committee hearing that they would have to “look at the language” in his now-debunked report on Russia and the 2016 Trump campaign, telling Rep. Ben Cline (R-VA) he would have to look at “a lengthy dissertation” on the issues he brought up in his “report”:

In total, he referred House Judiciary Committee members to look at his report 102 times during the hearing, Breitbart News reported.

Mueller testified in front of the House Intelligence Committee later in the day, where there were at least 22 instances where he told House Intelligence Committee members to look at his report, according to Breitbart News:

In one instance, Rep. Jackie Speier (D-CA) asked Mueller what he “would like them to glean from the report.”

“I want to give you 1 minute and 39 seconds to tell the American people what you would like them to glean from the report,” Speier asked.

Despite the allowance of time, Mueller responded, “We spent substantial time assuring the integrity of the report.”

Mueller had a rough set of hearings on Capitol Hill Wednesday, often dodging or deflecting to answer questions entirely about his report.

CNN reported that he declined or flat out refused to answer questions roughly 206 times throughout the day, and Politico reported that there were at least 99 instances where Mueller said he “can’t” or “won’t” answer any questions with substance.