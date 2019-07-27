Donald Trump: Elijah Cummings Is a ‘Brutal Bully’ to Border Patrol

President Donald Trump criticized Rep. Elijah Cummings on Saturday, calling him a “brutal bully” to border patrol officials and suggesting he should help fix the city of Baltimore.

“Rep, Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous,” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Trump challenged Cummings after the veteran lawmaker exploded at Acting Secretary of Homeland Security Kevin K. McAleenan for the treatment of detained migrant children crossing the border.

McAleenan said the Department of Homeland Security was “doing [its] level best” to take care of the children.

“What does that mean?” Cummings roared. “What does that mean when a child is sitting in their own feces, can’t take a shower? Come on, man. What’s that about? None of us would have our children in that position. They are human beings”:

Trump defended the border facilities as “clean, efficient, and well run,” albeit “very crowded,” while Cummings’ district was considered the “worst in the USA.”

“Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess,” he wrote. “If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.”

Trump said the congressman’s district should be investigated for all of the federal money that is invested there despite its being a “corrupt mess.”

“Why is so much money sent to the Elijah Cummings district when it is considered the worst run and most dangerous anywhere in the United States,” he asked. “No human being would want to live there. Where is all this money going? How much is stolen? Investigate this corrupt mess immediately!”:

