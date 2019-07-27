Flashback: Bernie Sanders Cited North Korea to Slam Conditions in Baltimore: ‘That Is a Disgrace’

Baltimore Worst Boroughs
Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) once referenced North Korea to slam the conditions and lifespan of residents in Baltimore’s “poorest boroughs,” calling it a “disgrace.”

This comes in the wake of far-left politicians slamming President Trump over criticisms of House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings (D-MD), who represents Baltimore’s district.

In 2016, Sanders slammed the conditions in Baltimore’s “poorest boroughs,” claiming that residents have “lifespans shorter than people living under dictatorship in North Korea.”

“That is a disgrace,” he added in May 2016.

Days later, he added: “Horribly, someone born in Baltimore’s poorest neighborhood can expect to live 20 years less than a person born in the wealthiest area.”

This comes in the wake of criticisms from far-left lawmakers aimed at Trump, who slammed Cummings Saturday for “shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border.”

Trump wrote:

Rep. Elijah Cummings has been a brutal bully, shouting and screaming at the great men & women of Border Patrol about conditions at the Southern Border, when actually his Baltimore district is FAR WORSE and more dangerous. His district is considered the Worst in the USA as proven last week during a Congressional tour, the Border is clean, efficient & well run, just very crowded. Cumming District is a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess. If he spent more time in Baltimore, maybe he could help clean up this very dangerous & filthy place.

Trump doubled down hours later:

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) described Trump’s criticism as “racist.”

“@RepCummings is a champion in the Congress and the country for civil rights and economic justice, a beloved leader in Baltimore, and deeply valued colleague,” she said. “We all reject racist attacks against him and support his steadfast leadership.”

She was not the only prominent Democrat to accuse Trump of racism:

It remains unclear if Sanders will address his previous remarks on the city, or if fellow 2020 contenders consider his criticisms “racist” as well.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.