Quinnipiac Poll: Biden Dominates, Harris Falls Prior to Second Debate

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) is losing momentum and Joe Biden (D) continues to dominate the crowded field of Democrat candidates, according to a Quinnipiac University National Poll released Monday.

Quinnipiac’s poll – released one day before the second round of Democrat debates – shows Biden leading the pack with 34 percent support from “Democrats and independent voters who lean Democratic.” The poll shows Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who has been in a tight battle with Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) for a secure top tier position, in second place with 15 percent support. Harris came in third with 12 percent support– a massive drop from the 20 percent support she saw following the first debate.

As Breitbart News reported:

Quinnipiac University surveyed 554 Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters June 28 – July 1. According to the poll, Harris’s aggressive debate performance paid off, showing 20 percent support and placing her firmly in second place among the crowded field of candidates. However, with a margin of error of +/- 5 percentage points, she is statistically tied with former Vice President Joe Biden, who is experiencing his most narrow lead yet with 22 percent support.

“In the blink of an eye, the post-debate surge for Sen. Kamala Harris fades and former Vice President Joseph Biden regains his footing among Democratic presidential contenders,” Quinnipiac University Poll analyst Mary Snow said:

Quinnipiac poll: 2020 Democrats Biden 34% (+12 since a month ago)

Warren 15% (+1)

Harris 12% (-8)

Sanders 11% (-2)

Buttigieg 6% (+2)

O’Rourke 2% (+1)

Yang 2% (+1) [everyone else 1% or less] margin of error: +/- 5 points — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 29, 2019

This new poll was taken 7/25-7/28. Comparison point is the Q poll right after the first debate, taken 6/28-7/1.https://t.co/pVungyxbjO — Sahil Kapur (@sahilkapur) July 29, 2019

“Electability remains his strongest pull. Across the board, Biden remains by far the Democrat seen as having the best chance of defeating President Trump,” Snow continued.

“While Biden and Sen. Kamala Harris have been riding a seesaw of support, Sen. Elizabeth Warren is holding steady in the support she’s seeing from Democrats and Democratic leaners and she remains the candidate seen as having the best policy ideas,” she added.

Sanders polled fourth, with 11 percent support, and Pete Buttigieg followed with six percent:

From July 25 – 28, Quinnipiac University surveyed 1,306 voters nationwide with a margin of error of +/- 3.4 percentage points, including the design effect. The survey includes 579 Democrats and Democratic leaners with a margin of error of +/- 5.1 percentage points, including the design effect.

The current Real Clear Politics average reflects Warren’s second-place status in the latest poll Quinnipiac poll, showing the Massachusetts senator behind Biden and barely edging out Sanders with 14.8 percent support to Sanders’ 14.3 percent.