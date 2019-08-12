Rudy Giuliani urged the public on Monday to withhold judgment rather than jump to conclusions about Jeffrey Epstein’s untimely death even though “the facts seem unbelievable.”

Giuliani remarked about the growing number of “conspiracy theories” surrounding the convicted pedophile’s death and urged the general public to wait for “key facts” before jumping to conclusions even though – he admitted – the “facts seem unbelievable.”

“The conspiracy theories concerning the Epstein death are multiplying. The facts seem unbelievable. But it is best to wait for some key facts like the findings of the autopsy,” he wrote.

“Withholding judgement [sic] is the wisest course to follow. DOJ is very motivated to get to the bottom of it,” he added:

Giuliani was one of the first high-profile figures to ask a series of tough questions following the billionaire’s alleged suicide.

“What does the word suicide mean in the phrase suicide WATCH? Who was watching? Did they fall asleep? Did the camera malfunction? Was there camera surveillance? Who was he about to implicate?” Giuliani wrote before deleting the tweet and rephrasing it.

“This is very questionable. Committing suicide on suicide watch doesnt [sic] happen,” he added.

“What does the word watch mean in the phrase suicide?” he asked in the rephrased tweet.

“Watch? Who was watching? What does camera show? It is inconceivable Epstein could have hung himself if there was a suicide Watch? Follow the motives,” he continued:

Epstein, who was facing up to 45 years in prison on federal sex trafficking and conspiracy charges, was reportedly taken off suicide watch late last month per his lawyers’ request. He was, instead, placed under “special observation status,” which required guard checks every 30 minutes and a constant cellmate. However, Epstein’s cellmate was removed without a replacement the day prior, and the 30-minute protocol was broken on the night of the alleged sex offender’s death.

Attorney General Barr echoed the statement he released over the weekend during an address in New Orleans Monday: “I was appalled, and indeed, the whole department was, and frankly, angry to learn of the MCC’s [Metropolitan Correctional Center’s] failure to adequately secure this prisoner.”

“We are now learning of serious irregularities at this facility that are deeply concerning and demand a thorough investigation,” Barr added. “The FBI and the Office of Inspector General are doing just that.”