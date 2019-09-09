Bernie Sanders Predicts Trump Will Be a ‘One-Term President’

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) predicted on Monday that President Trump will be a “one-term President.”

Sanders, a top tier candidate in the crowded Democrat field, issued his bold prediction in a tweet to his 9.6 million Twitter followers Monday:

Donald Trump is going to be a one-term president. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) September 9, 2019

Similar predictions were made in 2016, with Trump’s defeat of Hillary Clinton coming as a shock to political pundits and media personalities across the board. Sanders told supporters during a rally in Syracuse, New York, in 2016 that “Donald Trump will not become president”:

Sanders made a similar prediction at a rally in Salem, Oregon, in 2016, telling the crowd, “Donald Trump is not going to become president”:

Sanders has been slow to criticize his Democrat opponents but has upped his critiques of Trump in recent months, accusing him of suppressing votes, inspiring “violent extremists,” and “picking on minorities”:

Donald Trump can’t win an election based on his ideas so he has to suppress the vote to win. What a coward. https://t.co/hYtHgaM7bm — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 14, 2019

Donald Trump has fueled a climate which emboldens violent extremists and where immigrants live in constant fear. We are going to defeat him and his bigotry. pic.twitter.com/J6s29hW0jR — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 15, 2019

Donald Trump is a racist and a liar, but he is not stupid. He thinks he can win re-election by picking on minorities. This is not a moment to throw our hands up in despair. This is a moment to take on racism, sexism and homophobia and fight for the nation we know we must become. pic.twitter.com/QBCS5KnwUc — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) July 26, 2019

He called the president an “idiot” last month for failing to embrace the progressive wing’s narrative on climate change:

Donald Trump believes climate change is a hoax. Donald Trump is an idiot. — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) August 10, 2019

While the current Real Clear Politics average shows Sanders defeating Trump by a six-point spread in a hypothetical general election matchup, the Real Clear Politics average also showed Hillary Clinton defeating Trump by a 2.1 percent spread in 2016. At some points during the 2016 race, however, the average showed Clinton defeating Trump by over ten percentage points.